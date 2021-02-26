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Are You Willing to Stand Up for Yourself?
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150 views • February 26, 2021
Decisions are being made that are endangering not only our civil rights but also the world's economy and our Republic. Widespread censorship has compromised the authenticity of journalism and has led to a dangerous narrative with an ulterior motive that is frightening. Dr. Len and Francesco expose this narrative hoping that we can stand up for ourselves and stop acquiescing to false demands that are destroying the
freedoms our forefathers fought so hard to bestow on us.
freedoms our forefathers fought so hard to bestow on us.
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