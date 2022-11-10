NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 11/09/2022

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IN last night's election we got what it seems the majority wanted. Evil, more of the same and more inflation, higher gas prices and more taxes. You cannot vote in the same thing when you want change. And last night for the most part, we did just that, expecting change. But it will not come. We will only get more of the same. And we will have no right to complain, cause we knew, and we still voted for the same.