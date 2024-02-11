Create New Account
Exposed By Julian Assange: This Is Incredibly Important Information
Fritjof Persson
Published 20 hours ago
This Is Incredibly Important Information Being Exposed By Julian Assange The People Who Control The Internet Archives Have Been Deleting & Changing Information Including Our History. The Information Is Only In One Place & The WRONG People Are In Charge Of It Maybe could create a new complete, protected, publicly available archive? “Archives of information have been centralized on computers. The Guardian's archives are only in one place. They're not in libraries all across the nation that people look for. They're only looked for on the Internet. And because of copyright legislation, they're not copied elsewhere to other places on the Internet. So when something disappears from the archives, the electronic archives for the West to which all information is moving into, it is gone forever. It has not only ceased to have existed, it has ceased to have ever have existed. And when you go to those web pages that have been removed from Western papers, you won't see the taillines, you will just see page not found, you won't see anything in the index at all. We are now approaching the state of Orwell's dictum, perfect dictum that he who controls the present controls the past. He who controls Internet servers controls the intellectual record of mankind, and by controlling that, controls our perceptions of who we are and by controlling that, controls what laws and regulations we make in society.” #JulianAssange #FreeJulianAssange #FreeJulianAssangeNOW
