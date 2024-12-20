BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Exposing Massive Ignorance, Corruption in Canada/USA as World Implodes without Truth
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
2365 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
344 views • 4 months ago

Powerful Live Stream Thursday December 19th for World

Once again everyone is shown massive corruption, death occurring

ONLY HERE is the world shown the solution once again.


If mankind does not wake up and wake up fast we are finished.

Quit looking at all these morons with platforms clueless on what is going on.

Those who push and speak to great things trump is doing are fools and ignorant.

Can't fix stupid... and so many people have NO critical thinking just opinions based on ignorance.


This must stop 2025 is going to be filled with more war and evil over mankind.


Call goes out to the world we have massive death and destruction occurring in all countries and genocide.


Covid 19 was a lie PROVEN .. it never existed [purified or isolated as required] 230 FOI's and counting prove it


There is NO excuse after watching this video

The Light and the Way is Powerfully shown to fight this Evil


EMERGENCY COMMUNICATION REQUIRED FOR OUR WORLD


Join Christopher James and together powerfully standing on a mountain of truth we the righteous will end this EVIL powerfully and with force which is needed unfortunately.


HERE IT IS FOR THE ENTIRE WORLD TO DOWNLOAD AND EMAIL LARRY BROCK AND EVER POLITICIAN

YOU MUST STEP UP NOW AND ACT IT IS BEING HANDED TO THE WORLD ON A SILVER PLATTER

TRUTH AND THE SOLUTION


https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Notice.Trespass.Emergency.Larry.of.the.Brock.family.Oct.24.2024.redacted.pdf


https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Notice.Tacit.Agreement.Mark.Holland.Oct.3.Redacted.pdf


THIS IS THE LIGHT FOR OUR WORLD

DOWNLOAD SHARE THIS FAR AND WIDE PEOPLE MUST ACT

NEVER GIVE UP WE MUST FIGHT NOW WITH TRUTH

THIS VIDEO AGAIN SHOWS THE WORLD THE WAY FORWARD


ALL GOVERNMENT ARE CORRUPT SERVICE CORPORATIONS INCLUDING THE BAR

NOTHING PEOPLE SAY OR DO THAT ACT FOR GOVERNMENTS APPLIES TO MANKIND

SPREAD THIS VIDEO FAR AND WIDE IT IS THE LIGHT OUR WORLD REQUIRES.


ONE powerful solution EXISTS shown to world right here!!!

Powerful Truth simply shown to take down this evil worldwide

THIS ONE TRUTH WILL SAVE MANKIND


Ignorance remains the enemy as this evil worldwide attacks mankind.

We can stop this evil it requires correct conversation FIRST!


www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE


Every Thursday night @ 8pm EST join Christopher James to learn the truth and the solution for our world


To support your health like never before and Christopher James


www.relaxsaunas.com use discount code AWC200 to save $200 off


Purchase MasterPeace from... Bit.ly/awcmasterpeace

This is a standalone worldwide removing all forever chemicals [poison] in our bodies


To address the EMF mitigation we are all being bombarded with FLFE.net is the game changer also.


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com


www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - EVERY Thurs 8pm EST


www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!


Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.


Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream


YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/

trumpcorruptionmilitaryvaccinations5gjewsfederal reservepolicecommon lawgenocidenwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral banksrcmpcourt filingsawarriorcalls
