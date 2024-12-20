Exposing Massive Ignorance, Corruption in Canada/USA as World Implodes without Truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Powerful Live Stream Thursday December 19th for World
Once again everyone is shown massive corruption, death occurring
ONLY HERE is the world shown the solution once again.
If mankind does not wake up and wake up fast we are finished.
Quit looking at all these morons with platforms clueless on what is going on.
Those who push and speak to great things trump is doing are fools and ignorant.
Can't fix stupid... and so many people have NO critical thinking just opinions based on ignorance.
This must stop 2025 is going to be filled with more war and evil over mankind.
Call goes out to the world we have massive death and destruction occurring in all countries and genocide.
Covid 19 was a lie PROVEN .. it never existed [purified or isolated as required] 230 FOI's and counting prove it
There is NO excuse after watching this video
The Light and the Way is Powerfully shown to fight this Evil
EMERGENCY COMMUNICATION REQUIRED FOR OUR WORLD
Join Christopher James and together powerfully standing on a mountain of truth we the righteous will end this EVIL powerfully and with force which is needed unfortunately.
HERE IT IS FOR THE ENTIRE WORLD TO DOWNLOAD AND EMAIL LARRY BROCK AND EVER POLITICIAN
YOU MUST STEP UP NOW AND ACT IT IS BEING HANDED TO THE WORLD ON A SILVER PLATTER
TRUTH AND THE SOLUTION
https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Notice.Trespass.Emergency.Larry.of.the.Brock.family.Oct.24.2024.redacted.pdf
https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Notice.Tacit.Agreement.Mark.Holland.Oct.3.Redacted.pdf
THIS IS THE LIGHT FOR OUR WORLD
DOWNLOAD SHARE THIS FAR AND WIDE PEOPLE MUST ACT
NEVER GIVE UP WE MUST FIGHT NOW WITH TRUTH
THIS VIDEO AGAIN SHOWS THE WORLD THE WAY FORWARD
ALL GOVERNMENT ARE CORRUPT SERVICE CORPORATIONS INCLUDING THE BAR
NOTHING PEOPLE SAY OR DO THAT ACT FOR GOVERNMENTS APPLIES TO MANKIND
SPREAD THIS VIDEO FAR AND WIDE IT IS THE LIGHT OUR WORLD REQUIRES.
ONE powerful solution EXISTS shown to world right here!!!
Powerful Truth simply shown to take down this evil worldwide
THIS ONE TRUTH WILL SAVE MANKIND
Ignorance remains the enemy as this evil worldwide attacks mankind.
We can stop this evil it requires correct conversation FIRST!
www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE
Every Thursday night @ 8pm EST join Christopher James to learn the truth and the solution for our world
