The Faith of Mary | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

The question is asked, how can you be a Christian and not believe in the Virgin birth, not believe in Mary? Of all the Godly women in the Bible, there’s one who was uniquely special, her life was remarkable and faith was extra-ordinary. Mary, the Mother of Jesus, the Mom of the Messiah, is worthy of our respect. Question, why did God, choose her to be the mother of His Son? Pastor Sandra Kennedy describes 5 character traits that we can glean from, to imitate in our own lives, whether you’re a male or female, Jew or Gentile, or from a society who does not believe in women rights. Hear why her words speaks volumes to all of us, “may it be done to me according to your Word”. Yes, Mary was real, a humble bond-slave with a heart of wisdom, and who also needed a Savior to deliver her.





