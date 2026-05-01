IRAN HAS REVEALED EVIDENCE THAT JEFFREY EPSTEIN IS LIVING IN ISRAEL & BLACKMAILING KASH PATEL.

🌎 🔎🕳💿💻💽🕳 🌍

Iran shocked the world by hacking into FBI Director Kash Patel's private emails.

But there's something the corporate media won't even touch: Iran didn't hack Patel. It hacked Israel.

And things get even darker from there. Handal's hacking team says this is just the beginning. They have more. Much, much more…

#subvertedHistory #transhumanism #technology