Space is busy.
Footage from around 25 yrs ago of a one mile long part of the space station that broke off and drifted into space, to surrounded by many entities. Repent brothers and sisters ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and that he died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.

