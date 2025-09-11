Your Cup Runs Over - Fountains of Tears

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this prophecy the Lord indicates the need for His Bride in the USA to examine her ambitions and likens the path of the USA as paralleled to the Rwanda Massacre. The Lord sending a young teenager to bring the Lord's messages to the people of Rwanda, in order that He would have a harvest of the half million plus of those who would be massacred, so He sends His prophets again to sound the alarm to the US to REPENT before death en masse.