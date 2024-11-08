BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Treatment Options for Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) with Bryana Gregory, Pharm D, RPh
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
109 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
89 views • 5 months ago

Do you suffer from mast cell activation syndrome? The symptoms of MCAS are NOT all in your head, like some doctors will have you believe. Mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) is where the mast cells are overactive, and 37% of obese individuals have MCAS.

Mast cells are white blood cells and are an important part of our immune system. They are found throughout the body. Their role is to keep us safe. If they perceive a threat (environmental toxins, bacteria, etc.) we begin to have a problem as they don’t turn off.

Join Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh as she discusses the symptoms and treatment options for MCAS. She suggests finding a physician who listens to you and understands the complexities of MCAS; keep your hormones in balance and avoid triggers. The recovery process takes time, so stay patient and vigilant in your recovery.

If you have any questions, give us a call at 281-828-9088 or visit PhysiciansPreferenceRX.com

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthimmune systemmcaswhite blood cellsdr steven hotzewellness revolutionmast cell activation syndromebryana gregory
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy