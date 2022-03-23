© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BOMBSHELL: Brian Kemp Ties to George Soros, Shadowy $5 BILLION Deal to Steal GA Governor's Mansion
Follow
1
Share
Report
301 views • March 23, 2022
Stew Peters Show
The establishment in Georgia is excluding an America First Republican from the gubernatorial debate, to protect their RINO candidate David Perdue.
Kandiss Taylor joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to expose the attack against her campaign, Gov. Kemp’s water poisoning, and Soros and Gov. Kemp's collusion against the Republican Party.
Kandiss Taylor expressed her distress for Georgians facing Kemp policies, draining funds for higher education, and more societal terror.
Visit KandissTaylor.com to show support for her campaign for Jesus, guns, the unborn, and we the people: https://kandisstaylor.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy6et3-we-cant-be-stopped-georgia-rinos-try-to-silence-america-first-grassroots.html
The establishment in Georgia is excluding an America First Republican from the gubernatorial debate, to protect their RINO candidate David Perdue.
Kandiss Taylor joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to expose the attack against her campaign, Gov. Kemp’s water poisoning, and Soros and Gov. Kemp's collusion against the Republican Party.
Kandiss Taylor expressed her distress for Georgians facing Kemp policies, draining funds for higher education, and more societal terror.
Visit KandissTaylor.com to show support for her campaign for Jesus, guns, the unborn, and we the people: https://kandisstaylor.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy6et3-we-cant-be-stopped-georgia-rinos-try-to-silence-america-first-grassroots.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.