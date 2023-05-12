Create New Account
The United States is preparing for a Massive influx of Illegal Migrants from Mexico Border - after the Expiration 'Title 42'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
he United States is preparing for a massive influx of illegal migrants from Mexico after the expiration of a legislative provision that allowed the authorities to deport migrants under the pretext of fighting COVID, Title 42

In the town of Ciudad Juarez, which borders the American El Paso, hundreds of migrants gathered in anticipation of midnight. They are followed by a little over a dozen border guards.

