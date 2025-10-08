BNB overtakes #XRP on the top 100 list! 💥What does this mean for #Crypto? ✅

🔍 The crypto market has been extremely volatile and unpredictable lately, and traders are watching every move closely. In today’s video, I break down the BNB, Bitcoin, XLM (Stellar), and XRP charts, along with the latest XLM and XRP heatmaps, to uncover what’s really happening behind the price action.

We’re seeing The Dragon Pattern forming and playing out beautifully — overlaid with an Elliott Wave Triangle Pattern that’s unfolding almost perfectly so far. These patterns are giving us powerful clues about the next major moves, helping us forecast where price could be headed next and when that move might occur.

This is definitely a video you’ll want to watch closely if you’re serious about understanding crypto market structure, smart money behavior, and high-probability setups in BNB, Bitcoin, Stellar, and XRP.





📊 Video Topics Covered:

- Current crypto market volatility and unpredictable price action

- BNB technical analysis and short-term outlook

- Bitcoin (BTC) Elliott Wave triangle structure and potential breakout levels

- XLM (Stellar) price structure, heatmap data, and smart money flow

- XRP analysis and confirmation of The Dragon Pattern

- The Dragon Pattern and Elliott Wave formations

- Key areas to watch for potential reversals or breakouts

-Risk management and trading psychology in high-volatility markets





