© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Americans brace for weeks leading up to election after President tests positive for COVID
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • October 04, 2020
In the wake of President Trump's COVID diagnosis and an inevitable quarantine period to follow, Americans are bracing for what's to come in the weeks leading up to November’s election. One America's Emily Finn explains what could happen if the President's COVID-19 symptoms leave him temporarily unable to perform his duties.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.