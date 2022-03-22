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Mariupol [ The reason you need to Prep! ]
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150 views • March 22, 2022
Posted 21March2022 Gonzalo Lira: Start at 29:00 mark
Accounts of life in Mariupol, Ukraine in a war zone. How the city was liberated by Russian forces and the people came out of their homes starving because they did not prepare and stockpile food.
Accounts of life in Mariupol, Ukraine in a war zone. How the city was liberated by Russian forces and the people came out of their homes starving because they did not prepare and stockpile food.
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