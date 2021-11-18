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Forced Vaccines, ALIENS & The Pride Of Man - THE COMING OF THE FALLEN
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921 views • November 18, 2021
#ALIENS #LISTEN #Warning (Please like these videos for a wider reach.)
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: The time is coming when demonic alien creatures they will come to us with superior weaponry and control. The Lord is our strength and protection in such times, however there is a pride in man that searches to be more than what he is. Many aren't content to be man, they want to be gods and will flock to the revelation of aliens as proof at last that they can be "great like them." But the crushing and death that will follow will bathe this planet in blood- this is no mistake or exaggeration, these creatures will destroy greatly. Let the meek who are flesh rely on their Saviour in those days. Focus on Jesus through these messages, it is His warning that matters. God bless.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/30/forced-vaccines-aliens-april-11-2020/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/03/desolations-pt-5-the-sign-of-the-end-july-3-2019/
VACCINE PLAYLISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKou17AItNxoFR4BfvDyb-MF
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: The time is coming when demonic alien creatures they will come to us with superior weaponry and control. The Lord is our strength and protection in such times, however there is a pride in man that searches to be more than what he is. Many aren't content to be man, they want to be gods and will flock to the revelation of aliens as proof at last that they can be "great like them." But the crushing and death that will follow will bathe this planet in blood- this is no mistake or exaggeration, these creatures will destroy greatly. Let the meek who are flesh rely on their Saviour in those days. Focus on Jesus through these messages, it is His warning that matters. God bless.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/30/forced-vaccines-aliens-april-11-2020/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/03/desolations-pt-5-the-sign-of-the-end-july-3-2019/
VACCINE PLAYLISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKou17AItNxoFR4BfvDyb-MF
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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