EU Executive Cries About Economic Damage From China’s Policy

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53500464
Summary：10/13/2022 The President of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China Joerg Wuttke has recently expressed his strong dissatisfaction at the growing economic losses caused by Beijing's zero COVID policy. He warned that zero COVID policy poses more problems than many of China's crises over the past 40 years, China is in self-destruction mode