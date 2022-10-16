EU Executive Cries About Economic Damage From China’s Policy

https://gnews.org/articles/t53500464
Summary：10/13/2022 The President of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China Joerg Wuttke has recently expressed his strong dissatisfaction at the growing economic losses caused by Beijing's zero COVID policy. He warned that zero COVID policy poses more problems than many of China's crises over the past 40 years, China is in self-destruction mode
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.