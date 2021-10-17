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NO JABS, NO TREATMENT.....PURE BLACKMAIL
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252 views • October 17, 2021
WE HAVE TO BECOME OUR OWN DOCTORS
Sue the bastards. HIPPA says you cannot be forced to take an experimental medical treatment if you don't want to do so. You might lose but it will still hurt them. Make their insurance go up. Report them to the state board of medical examiners, licensing or whoever you can find. I hate these useless paid off jerk off doctors. Source: NO_FACE_MASKS on BNT. If you liked this video you may also like some of these:
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Sue the bastards. HIPPA says you cannot be forced to take an experimental medical treatment if you don't want to do so. You might lose but it will still hurt them. Make their insurance go up. Report them to the state board of medical examiners, licensing or whoever you can find. I hate these useless paid off jerk off doctors. Source: NO_FACE_MASKS on BNT. If you liked this video you may also like some of these:
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
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