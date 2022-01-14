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Breaking: Supreme Court Blocks Biden’s OSHA Vaxx Mandate
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63 views • January 14, 2022
Despite the misinformation spewed forth by Justice Sotomayor, The US Supreme Court has blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test rule for US businesses, but allows vaccine mandate for most health care workers. Norm Pattis joins Alex Jones in studio. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-supreme-court-blocks-bidens-osha-vaxx-mandate/
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