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Only 29 SECONDS - WATCH DONALD J. TRUMP BE ACQUITTED, NOT GUILTY!
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461 views • February 13, 2021
This video made by and thanks to: Rayl TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-jqcRtH1H0&;ab_channel=RaylTV
Senate Acquits Trump In Impeachment Trial — Again
Former President Trump acquitted in historic second impeachment trial
The U.S. Senate on Saturday acquitted former President Donald Trump on an impeachment charge of inciting an insurrection.
The acquittal comes more than a month after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were counting the electoral results that certified Trump's loss. Five people died in the riot, including a police officer. Two other officers later killed themselves.
A majority of senators voted to convict Trump — 57 to 43, including seven Republicans. But two-thirds, or 67 votes, is needed to convict. It was the second time Trump was acquitted in an impeachment trial.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-jqcRtH1H0&;ab_channel=RaylTV
Senate Acquits Trump In Impeachment Trial — Again
Former President Trump acquitted in historic second impeachment trial
The U.S. Senate on Saturday acquitted former President Donald Trump on an impeachment charge of inciting an insurrection.
The acquittal comes more than a month after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were counting the electoral results that certified Trump's loss. Five people died in the riot, including a police officer. Two other officers later killed themselves.
A majority of senators voted to convict Trump — 57 to 43, including seven Republicans. But two-thirds, or 67 votes, is needed to convict. It was the second time Trump was acquitted in an impeachment trial.
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