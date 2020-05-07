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Stay Woke - Memetic Music Movie
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12 views • May 07, 2020
Please share this with someone that needs to wake up to the global gaslighting those exposing the truth are experiencing.
Childish Gambino Lyrics
"Redbone"
Meme Movie by Anonymous Artist
Daylight, I wake up feeling like you won't play right
I used to know but now, that shit don't feel right
It made me put away my pride
So long, you made a nigga wait for some, so long
You make it hard for a boy like that to go on
I'm wishing I could make this mine, oh
If you want it, yeah
You can have it, oh, oh, oh
If you need it, ooh
We can make it, oh
If you want it
You can have it
But stay woke
Niggas creepin'
They gon' find you
Gon' catch you sleepin'
Ooh, now stay woke
Niggas creepin'
Now don't you close your eyes
Too late
You wanna make it right, but now it's too late
My peanut butter chocolate cake with Kool-Aid
I'm trying not to waste my time
If you want it, oh
You can have it, you can have it
If you need it
You better believe in something
We can make it
If you want it
You can have it, aah!
But stay woke
Niggas creepin'
They gon' find you
Gon' catch you sleepin'
Put your hands up on me
Now stay woke
Niggas creepin'
Now don't you close your eyes
But stay woke, ooh
Niggas creepin'
They gon' find you
Gon' catch you sleepin'
Ooh, now stay woke
Niggas creepin'
Now don't you close your eyes
Baby get so scandalous, oh
How'd it get so scandalous?
Oh, oh
Baby you
How'd it get...
How'd it get so scandalous?
Ooh we get so scandalous
But stay woke
But stay woke
Childish Gambino Lyrics
"Redbone"
Meme Movie by Anonymous Artist
Daylight, I wake up feeling like you won't play right
I used to know but now, that shit don't feel right
It made me put away my pride
So long, you made a nigga wait for some, so long
You make it hard for a boy like that to go on
I'm wishing I could make this mine, oh
If you want it, yeah
You can have it, oh, oh, oh
If you need it, ooh
We can make it, oh
If you want it
You can have it
But stay woke
Niggas creepin'
They gon' find you
Gon' catch you sleepin'
Ooh, now stay woke
Niggas creepin'
Now don't you close your eyes
Too late
You wanna make it right, but now it's too late
My peanut butter chocolate cake with Kool-Aid
I'm trying not to waste my time
If you want it, oh
You can have it, you can have it
If you need it
You better believe in something
We can make it
If you want it
You can have it, aah!
But stay woke
Niggas creepin'
They gon' find you
Gon' catch you sleepin'
Put your hands up on me
Now stay woke
Niggas creepin'
Now don't you close your eyes
But stay woke, ooh
Niggas creepin'
They gon' find you
Gon' catch you sleepin'
Ooh, now stay woke
Niggas creepin'
Now don't you close your eyes
Baby get so scandalous, oh
How'd it get so scandalous?
Oh, oh
Baby you
How'd it get...
How'd it get so scandalous?
Ooh we get so scandalous
But stay woke
But stay woke
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