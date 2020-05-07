Stay Woke - Memetic Music Movie

Please share this with someone that needs to wake up to the global gaslighting those exposing the truth are experiencing.



Childish Gambino Lyrics

"Redbone"

Meme Movie by Anonymous Artist



Daylight, I wake up feeling like you won't play right

I used to know but now, that shit don't feel right

It made me put away my pride

So long, you made a nigga wait for some, so long

You make it hard for a boy like that to go on

I'm wishing I could make this mine, oh



If you want it, yeah

You can have it, oh, oh, oh

If you need it, ooh

We can make it, oh

If you want it

You can have it



But stay woke

Niggas creepin'

They gon' find you

Gon' catch you sleepin'

Ooh, now stay woke

Niggas creepin'

Now don't you close your eyes



Too late

You wanna make it right, but now it's too late

My peanut butter chocolate cake with Kool-Aid

I'm trying not to waste my time



If you want it, oh

You can have it, you can have it

If you need it

You better believe in something

We can make it

If you want it

You can have it, aah!



But stay woke

Niggas creepin'

They gon' find you

Gon' catch you sleepin'

Put your hands up on me

Now stay woke

Niggas creepin'

Now don't you close your eyes

But stay woke, ooh

Niggas creepin'

They gon' find you

Gon' catch you sleepin'

Ooh, now stay woke

Niggas creepin'

Now don't you close your eyes



Baby get so scandalous, oh

How'd it get so scandalous?

Oh, oh

Baby you

How'd it get...

How'd it get so scandalous?

Ooh we get so scandalous

But stay woke

But stay woke