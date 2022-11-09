AMNESTY FOR THE HOGWASHERS??

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Nov 8, 2022
I have received a lot of requests to review the article by Emily Oster on pandemic amnesty, published a week ago. Tonight, we dive deep into the subjects of forgiveness, repentance, and how we make the internal transformation to the other side of anger and betrayal.
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