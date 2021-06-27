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The Satanist are Preparing for 'The End Game' [27.06.2021]
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340 views • June 27, 2021
The U.S. Government just released a report stating that UAPs (UFOs) are real physical objects that have been tracked for almost 20 years, using the most advanced military equipment.
But if they are real, what are they? And who is flying them?
Every question you might have and MORE are answered in this Ultimate Guide to UFOs/UAPs
#uap #uaptf #unidentifiedaerialphenomena
Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Explained!
Thanks for watching!
God Bless you all!!!!
If you like my content and wish to see me continue making videos, please consider supporting ETP, thanks everyone.
Patreon. https://www.patreon.com/Endtimesprodu...
Paypal - paypal.me/EndTimesProductions
25,224 views jun 27, 2021
End Times Productions - Location: United States
423K subscribers
https://youtu.be/GUpzzeYbzCc
https://www.youtube.com/c/EndTimesProductions/videos
https://www.facebook.com/End-Times-Productions-105190857631961
https://twitter.com/EndTimesProduc2
But if they are real, what are they? And who is flying them?
Every question you might have and MORE are answered in this Ultimate Guide to UFOs/UAPs
#uap #uaptf #unidentifiedaerialphenomena
Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Explained!
Thanks for watching!
God Bless you all!!!!
If you like my content and wish to see me continue making videos, please consider supporting ETP, thanks everyone.
Patreon. https://www.patreon.com/Endtimesprodu...
Paypal - paypal.me/EndTimesProductions
25,224 views jun 27, 2021
End Times Productions - Location: United States
423K subscribers
https://youtu.be/GUpzzeYbzCc
https://www.youtube.com/c/EndTimesProductions/videos
https://www.facebook.com/End-Times-Productions-105190857631961
https://twitter.com/EndTimesProduc2
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