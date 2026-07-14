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Voices of the ridge

Songs Written by Rina Lynn for the book series ‘Prepare For The End.’

Music by SUNO

Some were written just for me

Some were written for my characters in my new book series.

I just had to share!

This one was for LEVI, a book character who’s gone through a lot.

He lost his music for years, and just got it back.

Come and meet them in the book series.

You’ll love them!

They have heart, soul, endurance, and a faith that will test your own.

For generations, the families of a small Texas community have lived under siege. Unexplained attacks. Terrifying encounters. A darkness that returns again and again — always stronger, always closer.

No one knows where it began.

No one knows why it never ends.

And no one knows what the evil wants.

But the families do know this:

Their faith is their only shield.

Their unity is their only strength.

And the past holds answers no one has dared to uncover.

Prepare for the End is a sweeping Christian suspense saga about generational trauma, spiritual warfare, and the hidden battles ordinary people fight when darkness refuses to let go.

Book 1: ‘A SAFE HAVEN’ is free for 90 days

Get your copy now and share the link with friends