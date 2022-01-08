The Bible points out that it is the Jewish people who will be used by Satan to run and manage the Antichrist system. Most Christians have some kind of knowledge of the history of Israel from Abraham to the time of Christ but few know what has happened in the last two thousand years.

The Cabalistic Jewish leadership decided to change their strategy after three violent uprisings failed to regain control of Israel and ultimately the world by military power. Their new policy would focus on trade and banking, which would give them control over the world's money systems.

This week we will examine the rise and fall of the Khazar Empire and the Fugger’s, the first global family which controlled the Roman Catholic Church, the Holy Roman Empire, Spain, England and predated the Rothschild dynasty by some 350 years. Join us in this epic journey from 66 A.D. until 1550 and find out how the past affects our future.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1271.pdf

RLJ-1271 -- JANUARY 2, 2011

The World's Money System Part 3: First Century to the Fugger Family

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