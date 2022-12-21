How Turdeau Stole Christmas… And Other Faucist Fables

Bloodclot Barbie and Myocarditis Ken say “take your booster and avoid a traffic accident!” Or, prepare to get the Medium Covaids! The most dangerous of them all!





Free Video Report from Ed Bugos: The Big(gest) Short | https://dollarvigilante.com/short/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Anarchapulco | https://anarchapulco.com/

Stem Cells in Mexico at Regenamex | https://www.regenamex.com

TCV Summit: Hardware Basics Edition | https://tcvsummit.com/ replays are now available. Get the TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics as an addon at a special price

Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos





***** Sources for this video *****







Our Biggest Short: https://dollarvigilante.com/short/





Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe





Anarchapulco: https://anarchapulco.com/





TDV Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante





Stem Cells in Mexico:

https://www.regenamex.com/





Intro vid: "My Name is Trudeau" by Greg Wycliffe (Official Video): https://youtu.be/wX-X3eC3Sdw





The Internet Remains Undefeated SBF:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1603508548054425607





SBF Extradition: https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/bankman-fried-expected-be-extradited-soon-today





Almost 8,000 US shootings attributed to unseasonable heat – study: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/dec/16/almost-8000-us-shootings-attributed-to-unseasonable-heat-study



