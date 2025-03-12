BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why and how filing a 1040 tax form can land you in prison, and how to avoid it
Most Americans live in fear of the IRS. Convinced that filing 1040 tax forms every year is the safe way to have the IRS leave them alone. Many Americans believe that by filing these incomes tax “confession” forms they can avoid prison, or having their paycheck or bank account, and property seized. This is a lie!

In this presentation you will see how the corrupt mainstream media, CPAs, accountants, and tax attorneys are all collusion with the IRS. They’ve worked together to deceive all Americans to do the one thing every year that gives the IRS their power to audit, steal money from American bank accounts, paychecks, property, or to put you in prison. However, you will be delighted to see that there is a solution, and in this presentation you will be equipped with the power and knowledge to avoid this trap!

With over 30 years of experience Peymon and his team have successfully helped countless Americans break free from IRS’ deception, fear robbery and slavery. You can also be free when you visit our website at FreedomLawSchool.org.


income taxirsfiling1040 form
