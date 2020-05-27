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United Nations Proposes New 'Global Currency'!!
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157 views • May 27, 2020
The United Nations would like the dollar, euro, yen, and other national currencies to be succeeded by a new "global currency."
That recommendation appears in a U.N. report released this week, which suggests the dollar's outsize role in international finance has ended -- and says that it's time to invent a successor currency that would be managed by a "Global Reserve Bank."
Link
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/united-nations-proposes-new-global-currency/?fbclid=IwAR2nvKipnzzkhP7YDEa-kXJCPForcTUV6OGvubgLACISYSox5iCqca7Xyb8
That recommendation appears in a U.N. report released this week, which suggests the dollar's outsize role in international finance has ended -- and says that it's time to invent a successor currency that would be managed by a "Global Reserve Bank."
Link
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/united-nations-proposes-new-global-currency/?fbclid=IwAR2nvKipnzzkhP7YDEa-kXJCPForcTUV6OGvubgLACISYSox5iCqca7Xyb8
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