Author Daniel Brubaker: things like this would have been a test run of for possible future activities. The people who sent those balloons understand how we would react in a situation like that

https://gettr.com/post/p2alb597368
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Author Daniel Brubaker: I am concerned that things like this would have been a test run of, you know, for possible future activities. The people who sent those balloons understand how we would react in a situation like that, which is information that's very valuable to them. And we should be very careful and attentive to how we act on these sorts of things.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 作家丹尼尔·布鲁贝克：我担心的是这个事件只是未来一些行动的测试。发送气球的人知道了我们会如何应对这种事件，这个信息对它们来说太有价值了。我们应该非常小心，并认真考虑以后如何应对这类事情。
