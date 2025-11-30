PROOF THAT EMPLOYERS DO NOT HAVE TO GARNISH WAGES

🔥 THE CRA WANTS YOUR COOPERATION — HERE’S WHY YOU DON’T OWE IT TO THEM 🔥

EPISODE FEATURE: YOUR RIGHTS vs. GOVERNMENT INTIMIDATION





In this explosive, no-filter breakdown, Kevin J. Johnston exposes the psychological pressure tactics used by the Canada Revenue Agency against everyday Canadians, entrepreneurs, contractors, and corporations. If you’ve ever felt bullied, threatened, confused, or scared by a CRA letter, phone call, or audit notice — this episode is for YOU.





Most Canadians comply not because the law has been proven, but because fear has been injected. Automated letters. Scripted agents. Vague threats. Endless deadlines. In this episode, Kevin explains the massive difference between real legal authority and administrative pressure, and why knowing that difference can change your financial future forever.





This is not about hiding.

This is not about running.

This is about knowing the rules better than the people enforcing them.





Kevin breaks down:

✅ What the CRA can legally demand

✅ What they absolutely CANNOT force without court approval

✅ Why most people hand over money they never legally owed

✅ The difference between intimidation and enforceable law

✅ How to protect yourself, your corporation, and your assets

✅ How to respond when the CRA crosses the line

✅ Why fear keeps people poor — and knowledge makes people free





If you’ve ever felt like the CRA speaks to you like a criminal before you’ve done anything wrong — you’re not imagining it. If you’ve ever felt pressured to comply instantly “or else” — this episode explains exactly why that tactic works, and how to break free from it lawfully.





This video is for:

• Business owners

• Contractors & self-employed workers

• Corporation directors & shareholders

• High-income earners

• Audited Canadians

• Anyone tired of being intimidated by government agencies





Kevin also explains why blind compliance is the most expensive mistake you can make, and how thousands of Canadians quietly hand over money every year simply because no one ever taught them how the system actually works.





⚠️ WARNING: This episode will completely change how you view audits, tax letters, compliance demands, and government authority. Once you understand the truth, you can never unsee it.





If you are DONE:

❌ Being bullied

❌ Being threatened

❌ Being confused

❌ Being scared

❌ Being financially pressured

❌ Being treated like a criminal for running a business





Then this is your episode.





You do not need to live in fear.

You do not need to submit to intimidation.

You DO need to know your rights.





This episode gives you that power.





