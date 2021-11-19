Aegis Gun Care at the World's Largest Gun Show

While attending the world's largest gun show, Wanenmacher's Tulsa Arms Show, we had a chance to stop by and talk to your friends at Aegis Gun Care about their experience at the show as well as their products.(These are affiliate links.)Hearing Protection By AXILEye Protection By Hunters HD GoldClothing by BerettaClothing by Tru-SpecMicrophone by SaramonicSteel Targets by High Caliber TargetsPaper Targets by Outdoor Products PlusCleaning Products by Aegis Gun CareAmazon Influencer StoreCloverTac HomepageShirts, Swag & Moreuse code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or moreBecome A YouTube Channel MemberCloverTac On PatreonThe Best Perks On Patreon!Extra Content & Cool PerksThank you for being a loyal friend to theCloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe----------CREDITS----------CloverTac Productions Original ContentCredit: Christopher DoverMusic Graciously Provided ByViolet HeartAdditional Music Credit----------AFFILIATE DISCLOSURE----------In accordance with the rules and regulations set forth by the FTC, this message is two inform you that CloverTac Productions is an affiliate marketer for many different companies.----------SAFETY NOTICE----------:All activity shown in our videos are done within an approved facility and under the supervision of a professional. Further, we observe all local, state and federal regulations.