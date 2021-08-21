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True human self - Dystopia or utopia - Short film
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0 view • August 21, 2021
Zachary Denman, August 19, 2021
The true self is the whole of us, the centre to our being and every aspect of what we are. It is the outcomes from both the conscious and unconscious. A short 10 min film explaining the Human Self.
New Film or Video every Thursday 8pm BST.
Subscribe for more films and videos:
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Film by Zachary Denman
Social Media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/zacharydenman
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacdenman
Website: http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Facebook: https://facebook.com/londonvideo
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Minds: https://www.minds.com/zacharydenman/
Gab: https://gab.com/zacharydenman
The true self is the whole of us, the centre to our being and every aspect of what we are. It is the outcomes from both the conscious and unconscious. A short 10 min film explaining the Human Self.
New Film or Video every Thursday 8pm BST.
Subscribe for more films and videos:
https://www.youtube.com/zacharydenman
Show your support for the films:
https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?business=7MEJHQRNU6KJL&;item_name=Independent+Filmmaker¤cy_code=GBP
Film by Zachary Denman
Social Media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/zacharydenman
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zacharydenman/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacdenman
Website: http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Facebook: https://facebook.com/londonvideo
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/zacharydenman
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/zacharydenman
Minds: https://www.minds.com/zacharydenman/
Gab: https://gab.com/zacharydenman
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