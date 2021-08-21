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True human self - Dystopia or utopia - Short film
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Zachary Denman, August 19, 2021

The true self is the whole of us, the centre to our being and every aspect of what we are. It is the outcomes from both the conscious and unconscious. A short 10 min film explaining the Human Self.

New Film or Video every Thursday 8pm BST.

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Film by Zachary Denman

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