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MERLIN MILLER TELLS PRESS TV THAT 9/11 WAS AN ISRAELI ZIONIST & ROGUE U.S GOVERNMENT OPERATION
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151 views • February 11, 2021
Merlin Miller Back in 2012 When He Was a Us Presidential Candidate for the American Third Position Party, He Reverberates to Press Tv That Israel and the Zionist Stranglehold Are the Masterminds of the 9/11 Attacks and That They Will Eventually Use Americans Yet Again to Go and Fight in a Fabricated War With Iran. How Long Before America Wakes Up to the Evil That Has Infiltrated Their Once Great Nation ?
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