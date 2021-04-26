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Summer 2020 Campaign posting it again Sheriff Joe Arpaio
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0 view • April 26, 2021
Sheriff Joe Arpaio during the summer of 2020 campaigning for the top cop job. However this video was deplatformed when they took our YouTube channel down permanently on Feb 10th 2021. I am just uploading it again for the record keeping. As we are rebuilding under huge tyranny and cancelled culture. But we are trying.
The video has all the credits scroll since I can't remember at this time.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2020 and 2021 All Rights Reserved.
#joearpaio
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
The video has all the credits scroll since I can't remember at this time.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2020 and 2021 All Rights Reserved.
#joearpaio
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
Keywords
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