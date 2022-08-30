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Turpentine Starting Protocol V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Twaozm

Turpentine And Sugar Protocol And Demonstration - (Updated Version) - https://bit.ly/3AYDVdS

Turpentine And Castor Oil In Capsules Protocol! - https://bit.ly/3wJC4qZ

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Turpentine Bath Recipe, Protocol, And Its Benefits!





In today's video, I talk extensively about turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) baths, the turpentine bath protocol, how to perform turpentine baths safely, why you need an emulsifier when performing a turpentine bath, the benefits of turpentine baths and much more!





If you want to perform a turpentine bath its essential that you are aware of everything mentioned in this video, if you are someone that wants to learn about everything mentioned in this description make sure to watch this video from start to finish!





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