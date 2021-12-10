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FULL SHOW: Tensions Between Biden And Harris On Display At Bob Dole Tribute In Capitol
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90 views • December 10, 2021
The fractions and infighting within the Democratic party are becoming more obvious and undeniable as Joe Biden’s fumbles continue and the animosity between him and Kamala Harris is now in public display. Their policies are a massive failure as well, so they attempt to run damage control on the economy, gas prices and vaccine mandates. Breaking news while the show is live, jury reaches a verdict in the Jussie Smollet case and now 12 American cities have reached all time highs for homicides in a single year. More inhumane and shocking treatment of young children in schools because of covid.
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