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ASMR Tapping - ChiaraASMR - Over ONE HOUR Tapping On A Variety Objects With Long Nails - No Talking - (Mirror)
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37 views • December 04, 2020
ChiaraASMR is one of my favorite ASMRists on youtube. She puts the Creative Commons License on most of her videos. This allows people like me to re-upload her videos on other platform like this.
Find ChiaraASMR on youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/user/braidsbypre
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What Is ASMR? - Auto Sensory Meridian Response
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Autonomous_sensory_meridian_response
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/the-savvy-psychologist/201910/what-is-asmr
https://www.sleep.org/what-is-asmr/
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Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
Find ChiaraASMR on youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/user/braidsbypre
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
What Is ASMR? - Auto Sensory Meridian Response
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Autonomous_sensory_meridian_response
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/the-savvy-psychologist/201910/what-is-asmr
https://www.sleep.org/what-is-asmr/
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
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