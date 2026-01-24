Talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi have concluded for the day, with no further sessions scheduled, TASS reports.

Update, then the description follows:

❗️Trilateral negotiations between the US, Russia, and Ukraine will resume on February 1 in Abu Dhabi, according to Axios, citing White House officials.

Members of the Russian delegation have returned to their hotel.

"It can't be said that the meeting on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi ended without any results. There were indeed results", according to a TASS source.

Official statements on the outcome will be made by authorized officials in the respective capitals. The source added that the dialogue was substantive and not without progress.

Negotiations in the trilateral format may resume in the coming days.

Adding: Axios reports that the talks in Abu Dhabi will continue next week.

Adding:

💬🇺🇦 Ukraine needs an "energy truce" - head of the DTEK energy company Maxim Timchenko.

He noted that electricity supply in a number of regions is carried out only for a few hours, after which there are long power outages.

According to him, the company lost 60 to 70% of its generating capacity.

🐻 The left bank of Kiev is covered in smoke after today's strikes - and they promised blackouts in Moscow