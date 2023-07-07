⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (7 July 2023) - ENG Text for Russian Video

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(7 July 2023)

▫️The AFU continued to attempt offensive actions in Donetsk, Krasny Liman and South Donetsk directions.

▫️In Donetsk direction, as a result of the competent and courageous actions of the defending units of the Yug Group of Forces, ten enemy attacks have been successfully repelled close to Mayorsk, Severnoye, Yagodnoye, Kleshcheevka, Pervomaiskoye and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were over 420 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 3 tanks, 7 infantry fighting vehicles, 4 pickup trucks, 1 D-20 howitzer, and 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of active actions by the units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, aviation and artillery, manpower and hardware of the 21st and 67th mechanised brigades of the AFU have been hit near Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️4 enemy attacks have been repelled close to Novogorovka, Novovodynoye (Lugansk People's Republic) and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The activities of 2 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been suppressed close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 95 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 pickup trucks, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and 1 D-30 howitzer.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, 2 enemy attacks have been repelled by artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok Group of Forces close to Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic)

▫️In addition, the actions of 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group has been disrupted close to Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, as a result of selfless and coordinated actions of Russian troops, an enemy manpower and hardware concentration area of the 106th Territorial Defence Brigade have been hit near Lugovskoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy losses were over 200 Ukrainian soldiers, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery stsems, 1 Msta-B howitzer, and 1 British-manufactured AF-90 self-propelled artillery system.

▫️1 ordnance depot of 44th Artillery Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU manpower and hardware close to Krasnoye Pervoye, Sinkovka, Masyutovka and Timkovka (Kharkov region).

▫️The activities of 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been suppressed close to Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were over 25 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 motor vehicles, Giatsint-S and Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, 1 D-20 howitzer, as well as 1 U.S. manufactured M777 artillery system.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, 11 motor vehicles, and 2 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 97 artillery units of the AFU at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware at 114 areas.

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 1 Su-25 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force near Odarovka (Zaporozhye region).

▫️21 HIMARS and Uragan rocket-propelled projectiles have been intercepted.

▫️In addition, 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed close to Velykaya Lepetikha (Kherson region), Pologi, Konovalova (Zaporozhye region), Shipilovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Volodino, Valerianovka and Staromikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

📊In total, 452 airplanes, 241 helicopters, 4,921 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 air defence missile systems, 10,566 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,135 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,370 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 11,493 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.