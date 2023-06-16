WHISTLEBLOWER CLAIMS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY IN ANTARCTICA CAN CAUSE EARTHQUAKES

Greg Reese
INFO WARS
Dr. Stephen Greer introduced Antarctica whistle blower;
Eric Hecker
Raytheon contractor - South Pole L- Witness
Eric Hecker:
‘The technology at the South pole station certainly can do what is presented as its primary purposes and unfortunately much more.’
‘The ice cube neutrino detector is presented as a passive listening devise for the purpose of the science as presented.‘
‘It is effectively a multi faceted directed energy weapons platform.’
