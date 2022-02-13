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Marine Science - Testing Masks With Bear Spray
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80 views • February 13, 2022
Our "Supposed" local, state, and federal lawmakers and health authorities are well aware of these facts or "Science". They are the ones that say "Trust The Science". Mask mandates are not about science, it is about submission.
Don't believe even if you see it with your own eyes...
Move along citizen!
There is nothing to see here.
Bear Spray ---> 3-6 microns
Covid -----> 0.1-0.3 microns
Aerodynamic Particle Size Analysis of First Defense Pepper Spray
https://www.officerstore.com/images/particlesize.pdf
Droplet Size Distributions in the Spray from Commercial ‘Fogger’ Type Pepper Spray Products
https://nvlpubs.nist.gov/nistpubs/ir/2007/ir7395.pdf
Performance of N95 Respirators: Filtration Efficiency For Airborne Microbial and Inert Particles
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9487666/
What Size Particle Is Important To Transmission of COVID-19?
https://www.aerosol.mech.ubc.ca/what-size-particle-is-important-to-transmission/
How Effective Is the Filtration of ‘KN95’ Filtering Face-Piece Respirators During the COVID-19 Pandemic?
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7797761/
Don't believe even if you see it with your own eyes...
Move along citizen!
There is nothing to see here.
Bear Spray ---> 3-6 microns
Covid -----> 0.1-0.3 microns
Aerodynamic Particle Size Analysis of First Defense Pepper Spray
https://www.officerstore.com/images/particlesize.pdf
Droplet Size Distributions in the Spray from Commercial ‘Fogger’ Type Pepper Spray Products
https://nvlpubs.nist.gov/nistpubs/ir/2007/ir7395.pdf
Performance of N95 Respirators: Filtration Efficiency For Airborne Microbial and Inert Particles
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9487666/
What Size Particle Is Important To Transmission of COVID-19?
https://www.aerosol.mech.ubc.ca/what-size-particle-is-important-to-transmission/
How Effective Is the Filtration of ‘KN95’ Filtering Face-Piece Respirators During the COVID-19 Pandemic?
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7797761/
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