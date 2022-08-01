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This message about seeking and finding The Lord's help was on Aaron's heart to share with you, today. May this word and the collection of scriptures be a blessing for you. If you tend to live your life on auto-pilot, let this challenge you to live in the moment, with the Lord's presence manifest.
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