This message about seeking and finding The Lord's help was on Aaron's heart to share with you, today. May this word and the collection of scriptures be a blessing for you. If you tend to live your life on auto-pilot, let this challenge you to live in the moment, with the Lord's presence manifest.





Follow us the old-fashioned way by visiting our blog, where we announce all our latest presentations.

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection of videos in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm