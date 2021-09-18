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FDA Hearing Sept 17 2021
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72 views • September 18, 2021
Dr Rose States Based on The VAERS Data... The Risks Far Outweigh The Benefits Especially For Children
Over A 1000% Increase In Adverse Events In 2021!
Questions If The Shots Are Driving The Variants
Clear Failure of These Products
Mirror https://tinyurl.com/3hxu6zcs
Over A 1000% Increase In Adverse Events In 2021!
Questions If The Shots Are Driving The Variants
Clear Failure of These Products
Mirror https://tinyurl.com/3hxu6zcs
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