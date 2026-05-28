Alex Jones Full Show 5/27/26 w/ Harrrison Smith & JP Sears

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FULL WEDNESDAY ALEX JONES SHOW: “COMPLETE FABRICATION," White House Warns Public Not To Believe Any Iran State Media Reports On Peace Deal! PLUS, MAGA Dominates Primaries- ALL Trump-Endorsed Candidates Won! Harrison Smith Breaks Down Why Crime Is EXPLODING Across America & The West, Revealing More On The Government-Run Migrant Takeover Of Ireland! Comedian & Commentator JP Sears Joins In-Studio To React To The Latest News Stories! FINALLY, Top Researcher & AI Developer "Danks" Follows The Money & Breaks Exclusive Findings On Israeli Lobbyists' Stranglehold On America! THIS IS MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO! — 5/27/26