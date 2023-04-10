🏳️🌈 You Can't Tell Me This Isn't Normalizing Pedophilia
🇳🇱 A clip from a Dutch TV show is going viral for exposing children to naked transgender adults. To make things worse, the kids are encouraged to ask the adults questions about their bodies. These producers should be ashamed of themselves for even coming up with this idea. And don't even get me started on the parents. This is just obviously normalizing pedophilia.
🔗 Credit Candace Owens Podcast
https://youtu.be/7wj5IwkPIlM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.