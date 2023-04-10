Create New Account
🏳️‍🌈 You Can't Tell Me This Isn't Normalizing Pedophilia
152 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published 19 hours ago |

🇳🇱 A clip from a Dutch TV show is going viral for exposing children to naked transgender adults. To make things worse, the kids are encouraged to ask the adults questions about their bodies. These producers should be ashamed of themselves for even coming up with this idea. And don't even get me started on the parents. This is just obviously normalizing pedophilia.


🔗 Credit Candace Owens Podcast

https://youtu.be/7wj5IwkPIlM

