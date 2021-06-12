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Tony Blair - G7 Summit - The World Must Be Jabbed And Controlled By A Bio-Metric Jab ID
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370 views • June 12, 2021
G7 Summit ideology from Tony Blair. The title says it all, the powers at be are full steam ahead with their agenda, to depopulate and to take over the world to dictate and control. According to them it is their way or the highway!!
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