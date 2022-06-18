BBC News - Hybrid Embryo Debate March 26, 2008

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The public was asked whether scientists should be allowed to create hybrid human-animal embryos, regulators announced. The Human Fertilisation and Embryo Authority said it would not rule on any research applications until a consultation has been completed. Ministers proposed outlawing such work after unfavorable public opinion.