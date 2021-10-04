Nanothermite Paint Secondary Explosions, Monsanto Consultant on scene prepping for 9/11?

BREAKING NEWS. Dennis E. Erickson, a Monsanto Chemist was one of the key people who invented Latex Paint with Glidden. His coil coatings in the 1980s changed the world in how cars are painted in assembly lines and the molecule looks like a spring and the solvents dry into the paint, not expelled, and dries faster as a lower temperature. There were ceramic, magnetic, steel melting, and explosive paints for disabling aircraft in the air, ships, cars, and for industrial espionage. For Saudi Intelligence to do wet work for Monsanto all over the world they needed white girls mostly 14 to 16 as payment. I blog on the Stark Raving Viking. My name is Steven G. Erickson and all is to my best belief and knowledge. My father is a lifelong Non-believer in God, a founder of Secular Humanism where scientist believe they can merge with machines and live forever. To find one of his books word search "Dennis E. Erickson my invisible friends". Dennis had a nervous breakdown in about 2004 and 2005 and his 2nd wife wanted to have him committed for putting up religious items in the houses, going to a Christian Bookstore, and worst wanting to donate $5000 of Beanie Babies to children in cancer wards. He was part of adding substances to plastic, Agent Orange, and into vaccines to cause cancers, genetic alterations, and behavioral problems in youth so Big Pharma could rake in trillions in mental health, drugs, and to dumb America down, and cause so many mass mental health problems there would be no gun ownership and viable US military and policing. My father was part of a think tank that wanted private property rights away, travel for average people, reduce population by 95% and have Communist China, the UN, World Bank, and Corporations be the global government. And maybe he had some remorse. After 9/11 he had me railroaded to prison using an alleged pedophile judge zip code 06066 and came into see me in prison indicating that my daughter, his granddaughter would be raped tortured and killed if I said anything about his activities at twin towers. I lost 3 houses my contracting business, my marriage, and am permanently estranged from my only daughter. I saw him load what I thought to be narcotics off a B-52 that he had to bring me out to 1968 in Westerover AFB and there were 2 Asian girls in dog cages. There hasn't been a day that has gone by that day hasn't caused me problems each and everyday since. I never believed in Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy and was beaten choked, thrown down the stairs and soon after he me split wood holding a steel wedge where he tried to break me little hands with a sledge hammer. He goes back and forth to China, meets with Israeli and Saudi Intelligence and probably is key to what is happening now. I 100% believe there would be no 9/11 and worldwide lock down if it weren't for the activities of Dennis E. Erickson, Monsanto and the rest of Big Pharma, the UN, World Bank, B.A.R. Association, and Teachers and Police Unions.