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Dr. Tess Lawrie - The World is At Risk - The WHO Pandemic Treaty
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273 views • May 04, 2022
MIRRORED from Maria Zee
Dr. Tess Lawrie - The World is At Risk - The WHO Pandemic Treaty
Published April 18, 2022
Dr. Tess Lawrie joins us to discuss the progress of the World Council for Health, as well as information about the WHO Pandemic Treaty - an agreement that seeks to supersede every nation's constitution and imprison the world.
The find out more about the World Council for Health or support them, visit the below links:
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/donate/
More information on the upcoming Better Way Conference:
https://betterwayconference.org/
World Council for Health Telegram:
https://t.me/wch_org
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website:
https://www.zeeemedia.com
Uncensored on Telegram:
https://t.me/zeeemedia
Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.
To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
Dr. Tess Lawrie - The World is At Risk - The WHO Pandemic Treaty
Published April 18, 2022
Dr. Tess Lawrie joins us to discuss the progress of the World Council for Health, as well as information about the WHO Pandemic Treaty - an agreement that seeks to supersede every nation's constitution and imprison the world.
The find out more about the World Council for Health or support them, visit the below links:
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/donate/
More information on the upcoming Better Way Conference:
https://betterwayconference.org/
World Council for Health Telegram:
https://t.me/wch_org
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website:
https://www.zeeemedia.com
Uncensored on Telegram:
https://t.me/zeeemedia
Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.
To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
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