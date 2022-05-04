Dr. Tess Lawrie - The World is At Risk - The WHO Pandemic Treaty

MIRRORED from Maria ZeeDr. Tess Lawrie - The World is At Risk - The WHO Pandemic TreatyPublished April 18, 2022Dr. Tess Lawrie joins us to discuss the progress of the World Council for Health, as well as information about the WHO Pandemic Treaty - an agreement that seeks to supersede every nation's constitution and imprison the world.The find out more about the World Council for Health or support them, visit the below links:More information on the upcoming Better Way Conference:World Council for Health Telegram:https://t.me/wch_orgIf you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link:Website:Uncensored on Telegram:https://t.me/zeeemediaDr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order: