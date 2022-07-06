Simple keys for the supernatural | Prophet Ezekiah Francis

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Relive the 2022 Apostles and Prophets conference once again. Watch as Prophet Ezekiah Francis shares God's heart on walking in the supernatural which is the only hope for our nation. Simple keys for the supernatural Day 1 | Apostles and Prophets Conference, 2022 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Watch in Tamil ( தமிழ் ) https://youtu.be/-LpS4WMUwOM Watch in Hindi ( हिंदी ) https://youtu.be/oS2JXCFcbpc Watch in Telugu ( తెలుగు ) https://youtu.be/bfukxRf1LrU Watch in Malayalam ( മലയാളം ) https://youtu.be/xQnWoE5Fb64 Watch in Kannada ( ಕನ್ನಡ ) https://youtu.be/_qt6Grfthsg – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us +91-44-26501290 (or) Send your prayer requests to the link http://bit.ly/BPMPrayercenter – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/BPMYoutube Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/TamilMessages Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/HindiMessages Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/TeluguMessages Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/MalayalamMessages Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/KannadaMessages – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries: https://ezekiahfrancis.org/ – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App from Play Store: http://bit.ly/BPM-App – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Ways to Give UPI : berachah@icici http://bit.ly/PartnersSeed – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – #EzekiahFrancis #BerachahPropheticMinistries #ChristianMessage #Apostles&ProphetsConference #Supernatural