646: Rally Around the (False) Flag (Clip)

The psychological tactic known as “Rally Around the Flag” was in full effect in the aftermath of 9/11 to galvanize a scared and angry public into launching the “War of Terror” in the Middle East. There has not been much public support for the newest war of aggression launched by the bloodthirsty American Empire and the Greater Israel Project Zionists, but that could always change.





Absent a catastrophic and catalyzing event, like a new Pearl Harbor, it is difficult to get the public to support another war, so expect just such an event in the near future. The planned famines are right around the corner, and the energy lockdowns will be a major part of it, but there must be a spark to light the fire.





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